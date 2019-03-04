

Police in Port Hardy are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was injured in an off-road hit-and-run crash.

The incident reportedly happened on the ball fields near Park Drive in Port Hardy.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 28, a man flagged down an off-duty RCMP officer about a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the fields, according to police.

Witnesses on scene told the RCMP a truck was driving erratically and doing doughnuts on the field when a man approached the driver and asked him to stop.

Police say the driver then hit the man with the truck and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with possible head and neck injuries, the Port Hardy RCMP said Monday.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Ford F350 pickup truck from the model years 2008 to 2012. The truck has raised suspension and may have a flat bed or wooden side panels. The driver is described as a young male.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.