Port Hardy hospital ER hit with more overnight closures

The emergency department at the Port Hardy Hospital will be closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Island health authority.

Island Health did not specify a reason for the closure, though a shortage of staff has been blamed for routine ER closures in Port Hardy and elsewhere on the island and across B.C.

The Port Hardy Hospital ER was most recently closed from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Last week, a lack of nurses prompted Port Hardy Hospital's emergency department to close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily from Monday through Friday.

Those closures followed similar service interruptions the previous weekend.

All inpatient services at the Port Hardy Hospital are expected to continue as normal, according to Island Health.

"Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Port McNeill Hospital emergency department," the health authority said in a statement Monday afternoon.

"Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients who call 911 are transported to the appropriate site."

The health authority apologized Monday, saying "this is not an ideal situation for the community."