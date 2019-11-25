VICTORIA – Two people have been arrested by Port Alberni RCMP after attempting to flee from police in a car, crashing the car and then continuing to flee on foot, according to police.

According to the RCMP, a burgundy Chrysler Neon crashed into a sign post and then into a retaining wall near the intersection of Roger Street and 10th Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday while attempting to flee from police.

The high-speed escape attempt occurred after an RCMP officer noticed that the vehicle was not displaying any licence plates. When the officer turned on their emergency lights to try and stop the vehicle, the driver of the car sped away, driving erratically northbound along 10th Ave.

Police say that, in the interest of public safety, the officer did not pursue the driver in a vehicle chase. While the RCMP member did not pursue the car, the driver of the vehicle still managed to lose control and crash a few blocks away while trying to navigate a left-hand turn onto Roger Street.

Following the crash, police say that two people exited the vehicle. One person, the passenger, was a 31-year-old Port Alberni woman who attempted to flee the area but was promptly arrested.

The other occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Port Alberni man who was driving the car, fled the scene on foot.

Police say that RCMP members watched the man run from the scene and enter into a home in the 4200-block of 8th Ave. Mounties say that the man pushed his way into the home, which belonged to an 85-year-old man.

Officers then arrested the man, and say the elderly homeowner was uninjured in the break-and-enter encounter.

Port Alberni RCMP are now recommending four charges against the driver of the vehicle, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, breaking and entering and obstruction. The 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.