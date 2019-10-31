VICTORIA -- Firefighters and police in Port Alberni are investigating after a house fire left one man with serious burns.

According to the RCMP, a fire ripped through a home on 10th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday.

Mounties say one man was seriously injured in the blaze. He was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted for more extensive care.

According to firefighters, the man suffered serious burns after a pot of cooking oil ignited on his stove. The victim attempted to move the pot from the kitchen to his back porch and in the process was badly burned.

Two other people inside the home were able to escape unscathed.

Firefighters were able to control the flames and put out the fire shortly after arriving on scene.

Mounties say there is nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious.