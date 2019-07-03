

CTV Vancouver Island





A Port Alberni man charged with manslaughter in the death of his two-month-old daughter has been acquitted of the crime.

Warren Baader was initially charged with aggravated assault after his daughter arrived at Port Alberni's West Coast General Hospital in critical condition in the fall of 2016.

The baby was airlifted to hospital, where she died on Nov. 3, 2016.

The charge against Baader, who was 20 years old at the time, was then upgraded to manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Baader walked free from the Port Alberni courtroom, acquitted of the manslaughter charge.

Justice Robin Baird told the court that although most medical experts said the baby's broken skull and brain hemorrhages could not have happened by dropping her, other experts said there was a slight chance.

The girl's mother testified in April that she found Baader in the living room rocking their daughter's lifeless body and called 911.

Baader did not testify at the trial.

Baird said the Crown failed to prove its case that Baader was responsible for the girl's death beyond a reasonable doubt.

-with files from The Canadian Press