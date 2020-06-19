VICTORIA -- “Beach Food” will be back for the sixth year at Colwood’s Lagoon Beach starting Friday, June 19.

For the remainder of June, the city is hosting food trucks in the closed section of Ocean Boulevard. With almost four kilometres of beachfront, the hope is people come and enjoy the popular recreation area while supporting local small businesses.

“People are really desperate to get out and do something and socialize and while we can’t bring people together to socialize in traditional ways we really want to give people an option,” said Beach Food coordinator Sandra Russell. “We encourage people to pull up a log, lay out their blanket [and] enjoy their food on the beach.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are a some noticeable changes to this year’s event. To prevent people from gathering, there will be no live music. People also won’t find tables or chairs. The city will be placing decals on the road near the food trucks so people will be able to maintain social distancing while getting their food.

Colwood is limiting the number of food vendors at the event to four per day. The city has scheduled different food trucks each day to provide a variety of food options.

For the owners of the Indecent Risotto food truck, bringing their food back to the public will be a huge boost for business during the pandemic.

“Oh my god, I can’t wait! It’s going to be an amazing experience,” said Indecent Risotto co-owner Andrew Paulmier. “We’re super happy to get back out in the public, to be able to see all our food truck fans out there. Just the ability for people to come and enjoy some food and the beautiful setting of the beach.”

The city will be marking out food truck locations that are well distanced from one another. Each vendor is required to have a COVID-19 operations plan in place to outline specific measures for personal health, sanitizing, hand-washing and distancing.

Beach Food runs Friday to Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. until the end of June. A schedule of food trucks can be found here.