Popular 'Dine Around' food event returning to Victoria

The popular Dine Around and Stay in Town event is returning to Victoria later this month.

From Jan. 20 until Feb. 5, a range of local restaurants will be offering deals on food with special set prices.

A total of 50 restaurants are participating in this year's Dine Around promotion, with restaurants offering multiple-course meals for $25 to $65, increasing at $10 increments.

Participating restaurants are located across Greater Victoria and range from romantic locales to casual eats to neighbourhood pubs.

Meanwhile, several hotels will be offering discounted prices during the event. Hotels include the Fairmont Empress, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa, the Oswego Hotel, and several others.

While 50 restaurants are locked in to participate in Dine Around and Stay in Town, organizers say more hotels may be added to the list closer to the launch date.

This year, organizers will also be hosting a launch gala on Jan. 19, the day before the food festival begins, at the Victoria Conference Centre.

The 50 restaurants participating in this year's Dine Around event can be found below in no particular order:

More information about Dine Around and Stay in Town can be found on the Tourism Victoria website.