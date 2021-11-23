Popeyes Chicken to open in Greater Victoria next month

Victoria -

If you love Southern fried chicken you'll be happy to know Popeyes Chicken is coming to Greater Victoria.

The Louisiana-based fast food chain is opening its first store on Vancouver Island in mid-December.

The company hoped to have the location in Saanich's Tuscany Village ready for business in July. However, construction and supply chain issues pushed back the opening date until next month.

The new Popeyes location will open in Tuscany Village in Saanich: (CTV News)

Staff say that people living in the region will really enjoy the Louisiana-style chicken.

"Our chicken tastes so good because it is made with fresh Canadian chicken, hand-battered and breaded daily in our restaurants," said Popeyes Chicken regional manager, Bilal Muhabat, on Tuesday.

"Our chicken is marinated for 12 hours, at least, with Louisiana seasonings – and it is cooked slow, but served fast," said Muhabat.

The company also plans to open another five stores up and down the island. The next store is expected to open in Nanaimo just before Christmas.