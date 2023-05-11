Pop-up dog parks returning to Saanich

The District of Saanich has reopened its pop-up dog parks at three locations across the municipality.

The fenced dog parks are located at Hyacinth Park, Lambrick Park and Rudd Park.

This is the third year that Saanich has opened seasonal pop-up dog parks.

However, in previous years the pop-up dog parks would only be available for a month before closing down and opening at a different location.

This year, all three pop-up dog parks will be available now until the end of September.

The parks are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and visitors are asked to practise good dog etiquette, such as cleaning up waste, bringing a leash, putting a collar on your dog, making sure your dog is under your control, ensuring your dog is up to date on vaccinations, and respecting other dogs and their owners.

The district says it's still working on its "People, Pets and Parks Strategy," which will outline long-term plans for pet regulations in parks.

The strategy is expected to complete this summer.

(District of Saanich)