Pop-up dog parks returning to Saanich
The District of Saanich has reopened its pop-up dog parks at three locations across the municipality.
The fenced dog parks are located at Hyacinth Park, Lambrick Park and Rudd Park.
This is the third year that Saanich has opened seasonal pop-up dog parks.
However, in previous years the pop-up dog parks would only be available for a month before closing down and opening at a different location.
This year, all three pop-up dog parks will be available now until the end of September.
The parks are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and visitors are asked to practise good dog etiquette, such as cleaning up waste, bringing a leash, putting a collar on your dog, making sure your dog is under your control, ensuring your dog is up to date on vaccinations, and respecting other dogs and their owners.
The district says it's still working on its "People, Pets and Parks Strategy," which will outline long-term plans for pet regulations in parks.
The strategy is expected to complete this summer.
(District of Saanich)
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Top Conservative strategist accuses Liberals of dropping the ball on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper says the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from experts who study the matter.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Top paper executives covered up unlawful behaviour, Prince Harry's lawyer says
Senior executives of Mirror Group Newspapers authorized widespread illegal activity at their tabloids including the targeting of a British royal, the lawyer for Prince Harry and others suing the publisher said on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
From Sweet Potatoes to sweeter winnings: B.C. couple, bandmates score $1M lottery ticket
A trip to Italy, two new cars and a paid-off mortgage are what one Richmond, B.C. couple is looking forward to after winning a $1-million lottery prize.
-
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash, vehicle after multi-jurisdictional drug bust
A months-long investigation into a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring involving the transit system has led to several arrests and seizures.
-
'We are receiving conflicting information': Sikh group apologizes for statement on alleged assault at temple
A B.C. Sikh organization is "profusely" apologizing for confusion it caused Wednesday when it released a statement claiming that a sexual assault suspect was not an employee of a Surrey Gurdwara.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating fight at the end of Game 4
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for Game 5 of the Oilers’ second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
-
Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert
Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford responds to 'terrible tragedy' of OPP officer killed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged a “terrible tragedy” on Thursday after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Calgary
-
Crash closes Macleod Trail south of Chinook Centre
Calgary police are investigating a crash on Macleod Trail on Thursday that injured at least one person.
-
Special statement issued for Calgary amid hot weekend forecast
Calgary is going to be so sunny and warm this weekend that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city.
-
Calgary dogs merit attention of judges at Westminster show
The Best in Show was chosen at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday and while their dogs didn't win, some Calgarians did very well.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Quebec's education reform infringes on Anglo rights, English school boards say
The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is considering legal action against Bill 23, a proposed education reform that would give the provincial government more control over school boards.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is set to get another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
-
Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR
A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.
Winnipeg
-
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
-
Dispute over ousted councillor heading to Court of King’s Bench
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Winnipeg police investigating North End homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Wednesday night homicide in the city’s North End.
Kitchener
-
Galt businesses and school evacuated after gas leak
Around ten businesses and a public school were evacuated in Galt Thursday morning as a result of a gas leak.
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defence Wednesday.
-
Employee and customer accused of defrauding Guelph store out of over $2,000
Guelph police have charged a store employee and one of his regular customers with 13 counts of fraud.
Regina
-
Regina city council is prolonging a decision on any disciplinary action against 2 of its councillors
Council discussed a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
-
Jail staff didn't know Sask. woman who died in her cell was waiting for psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Connor Bedard becomes sixth Pats player to win Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year
To the surprise of virtually no one Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard was named the winner of the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
OPP officer’s death sends ripple of sorrow through local police force
Flags are lowered at the Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Orillia on Thursday following news of the death of one of their own.
-
OPP investigate crash that sends one man to hospital with life-altering injuries
One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in the town of Mono Wednesday night.
-
Big Brothers Big Sisters join forces to help, support Midland youth
There's a new mentoring program in Midland that is encouraging kids to participate in community engagement activities and challenges throughout the day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing children who may be with 30-year-old woman
RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for two children who were reported missing on Monday.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Northern cabinet minister wants lithium hydroxide facility built in northern Ont.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the "sleeper story" of the province's massive auto industry transition
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.