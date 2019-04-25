

CTV Vancouver Island





The province's independent police watchdog is investigating the West Shore RCMP's conduct after a shooting in Langford this week.

Justin Lemmen was charged this week with weapons and vehicle-related crimes after he was arrested Tuesday morning.

West Shore police were responding to a call reporting shots fired outside the Happy Valley Market in Langford around 10:45 a.m.

Two drivers believed to be involved in the incident fled in separate vehicles southbound on Happy Valley Road. Minutes later, one of the vehicles crashed into a large truck.

West Shore RCMP arrested the driver at the scene and took him into custody.

The suspect was then taken to hospital where it was determined he had sustained serious injuries, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The West Shore RCMP notified the IIO when the severity of the man's injuries was confirmed.

The police oversight body is now investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in those injuries.

The IIO is the independent civilian agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.