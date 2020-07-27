VANCOUVER -- The office that investigates all police-involved cases of serious injury or death in B.C. is now probing an incident that left a man in Campbell River with a suspected broken arm.

A statement from RCMP says officers in the Vancouver Island city were dealing with a noise complaint early yesterday morning when one man became combative and was taken into custody.

Police say the man was so aggressive that paramedics would not assess him in the cell and it was several hours later that he complained of pain and was taken to hospital for treatment of the possible fracture.

The RCMP statement says the Independent Investigations Office was contacted and is now reviewing if officers' actions or lack of action played a part in the injury.