Police watchdog investigating after fatal Campbell River car crash

B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called to investigate after a single-vehicle collision killed one woman in Campbell River on Monday morning.

Mounties reported to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. that they received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a grey Subaru Outback allegedly being “driven erratically” on Island Highway near Perkins road.

Then just before 6 a.m., the IIO said police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision involving the same car, just north of the 6400 block of Island Highway.

The IIO did not provide any details about what happened between the two calls.

The Subaru was travelling south when it went off the road, according to the IIO.

The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the IIO said.

“The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after the collision occurred,” the office wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.”

Anyone with relevant information or video is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.