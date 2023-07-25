Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.

The IIO has released few details on the incident but a statement from the agency says Mounties responded to a report of an intoxicated man near Wharf Street at around 2 a.m. on July 14.

The man was arrested and taken to the holding cells at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

When he was released the next morning, he requested medical attention. Paramedics were called and transported the man to hospital for treatment.

A statement from the IIO says the man told the Nanaimo RCMP on July 20 that he sustained injuries during the arrest. Mounties notified the IIO about the incident the following day.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm when and how the man sustained his injury, and what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played," the statement said.

Investigators are asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477, or contact the agency through the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.