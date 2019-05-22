

CTV Vancouver Island





The search continues for the person or people who pushed a 29-year-old woman off a 12-metre cliff into the water at Thetis Lake.

The woman was hiking a cliff near the beach at Thetis Lake on Sunday when she encountered a group of three women she didn't know, according to West Shore RCMP.

While the victim was peering over the cliff, someone pushed her, causing her to plummet 12 metres into the water below.

Police say the women were reportedly drinking alcohol at the time. All three were described as white and between 20 and 30 years old.

Two of the women had brown hair and one had blonde hair, and all were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

"Fortunately the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries," Cpl. Chris Dovell said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Dovell told CTV News that the woman suffered serious bruises to much of her lower body, but did not sustain any major injuries.

Police are now searching for witnesses, including a man who offered help to the woman after she was pushed.

For anyone who thinks the incident may have simply been a thoughtless prank, a local lawyer says think again.

Michael Mulligan says pushing someone off the cliff constitutes an assault, and could well be deemed an aggravated assault. He says the incident could have been much worse for both the victim and the person who pushed her.

"If that person has the misfortune of dying , the person doing the pushing or punching can wind up getting convicted of manslaughter."

West Shore RCMP are providing the media with an update on the investigation Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.