A man carrying a pickaxe in a busy area of Oak Bay was tackled to the ground before being sent to hospital, police say.

Police were called to Oak Bay avenue Tuesday afternoon for reports of a man yelling and carrying the pickaxe.

When they found him, he fled to a nearby coffee shop and was then tackled by officers.

No one suffered any injuries but the man was sent to hospital for a mental health assessment.

In a tweet, police thanked the public for calling the incident in to them.