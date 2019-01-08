Police tackle man wielding pickaxe in Oak Bay
A pickaxe allegedly wielded by a man seen yelling on Oak Bay Avenue is shown. Tues., Jan. 8, 2019. (Oak Bay Police)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 3:14PM PST
A man carrying a pickaxe in a busy area of Oak Bay was tackled to the ground before being sent to hospital, police say.
Police were called to Oak Bay avenue Tuesday afternoon for reports of a man yelling and carrying the pickaxe.
When they found him, he fled to a nearby coffee shop and was then tackled by officers.
No one suffered any injuries but the man was sent to hospital for a mental health assessment.
In a tweet, police thanked the public for calling the incident in to them.
OBPD responded to a male yelling and carrying a pick-axe on Oak Bay Ave this afternoon. The male fled into a coffee shop & was tackled by officers. No injuries but male is now at hospital for a mental health assessment. Thank you to the public for your calls. pic.twitter.com/mG5jajfwbN— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 8, 2019