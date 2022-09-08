Police shut down Saanich road after pedestrian struck by vehicle

First responders were at the scene of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian near the University of Victoria on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Iona Drive.

Police and paramedics could be seen at the intersection, which was shut down to traffic Thursday morning.

An officer at the scene told CTV News that it appeared the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but she has since been taken to hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

A white Audi SUV could also be seen at the crash site. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.