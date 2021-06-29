VICTORIA -- Mounties on southern Vancouver Island have seized a kilogram of suspected cocaine from a man leaving the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, police said Tuesday.

Investigators with the West Shore RCMP's organized crime unit began investigating the Colwood man earlier this month after officers suspected he was dealing drugs.

Police say they received information that the man was transporting drugs from Vancouver for distribution throughout the Victoria area.

The RCMP intercepted the man in his vehicle after he arrived at Swartz Bay from Tsawwassen on June 23.

Investigators seized one kilogram of suspected cocaine and $750 in cash, police said.

The 26-year-old Colwood man was arrested and released pending a court appearance.

"This is a considerable amount of suspected cocaine which is no longer available to local dealers who prey on our vulnerable and addicted," said RCMP Const Meighan Massey in a statement Tuesday. "Outcomes like this showcase our continued dedication to consistently disrupting the drug trade in our communities."