Police seek video after 'group of people' seen damaging cars in Vic West

Victoria police say they were called about "a group of people" who caused more than $5,000 in damage to vehicles in Vic West Friday, and they're asking the public for video of the destruction.

The incident happened just after midnight Friday. Patrol officers were called to the 700 block of Craigflower Road, where "several vehicles had been damaged over three streets," according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

Officers found damaged vehicles on Craigflower Road, Pine Street and Arm Street. The majority of the vehicles had either their passenger or driver side mirrors broken off, the VicPD said.

In their release, police asked anyone with vehicle-, home- or business-based surveillance cameras in the 900 block of Arm Street or along Craigflower Road between Arm and Russell streets to save their video and call the VicPD report desk.

Police are specifically looking for video recorded between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday.

The VicPD also asks anyone who discovered damage to their vehicle in the area and has not yet spoken to police to do so. The VicPD report desk can be reached at 250-995-7654 extension 1. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.