Police seek suspicious man who allegedly offered to buy 3-year-old girl in Victoria

Victoria police are hoping to identify of a man who reportedly offered to buy a young girl near Hillside mall last week.

A father was walking with his three-year-old daughter in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue on March 1 when an older man approached him and asked "if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money," police said in a release Friday.

The father told police he felt threatened by the encounter, which occurred around 3 p.m., and reported it to VicPD later that evening.

The suspicious man is described as white and in his 70's. He stood approximately 6'2" with a heavy build and was balding with short-clipped hair. He may have been wearing glasses at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may know the man's identity, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.