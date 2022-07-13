Police seek owners of 4 pieces seized in massive Oak Bay art fraud investigation

Investigators are trying to identify the owners or artists behind four artworks that were among thousands of pieces seized during an investigation into an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.

The investigation began on April 11, after police received a complaint from someone who provided four paintings – including three by renowned artist Emily Carr – to a gallery for consignment but never heard back about their sale.

Police said the owner of the artworks grew suspicious when the gallery closed and the art dealer broke off all contact with them.

Investigators with the Saanich Police Department later learned other victims had similar stories.

"The dealer was taking art from people with the intention of consigning or appraising the art, later ceasing all contact, all the while selling the art without reimbursing the owners or artists," Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said in April.

Detectives later executed search warrants at three storage sites in Saanich, Oak Bay and Langford, where more than 1,000 pieces of art valued at tens of millions of dollars were discovered and seized.

The seizure included four artworks valued at approximately $85,000 each, according to police.

Investigators said in April they were preparing to recommend multiple charges of fraud and false pretense against the gallery owner.

The owner of the now-closed Winchester Galleries on Oak Bay Avenue told CTV News he planned to defend himself against any criminal allegations.

Police are now trying to identify four artworks as part of their investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators asked anyone with information about the four pieces pictured below to email art@saanichpolice.ca.