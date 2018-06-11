

Nikita Ganovicheff, CTV Vancouver Island





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a senior care facility in Nanaimo last week.

Surveillance footage shows a masked man climbing through an unlocked window of one of the senior’s suites at around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 8.

The man is described wearing a dark balaclava, dark clothing and a black hoodie with white lettering on the front. He also had his left hand in a cast and his pinky and ring fingers were wrapped in bandages.

He also broke into several cars and is suspected to have stolen some jewelry, according to police.

RCMP said they're not releasing the name and location of the care facility due to privacy and safety concerns.

Anyone with information on the break in is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.