Police seek man who may be 'armed and dangerous' following theft of gun and car on Vancouver Island

West Shore RCMP are searching for a man and a stolen vehicle following several incidents across the South Island.

Police are searching for a white man who's believed to be driving a black 2010 Dodge Caravan with licence plate EJ505R.

Mounties say the vehicle was reported stolen from a home in View Royal on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier that day, police received a report of a man with a suspected stolen vehicle in View Royal near the intersection of Admirals Road and Craigflower Road around 9 a.m.

The next day, on Wednesday, police say the stolen vehicle was involved in several incidents in Sooke, including break-ins and threats.

Police say one of those break-ins included the theft of a gun.

By Wednesday evening, police say the vehicle was spotted between Sooke and Ladysmith.

Several attempts were made to stop the vehicle between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., however the driver refused to stop, police say.

Mounties continue to search for the man and the black 2010 Dodge Caravan.

The man is described as standing 5'7" with a slim build. He's believed to be in his 30s with long, dark-blond hair and a beard.

West Shore RCMP are searching for this man and a stolen vehicle. (West Shore RCMP)

"Investigators believe the man or anyone that is seen associated to the vehicle may be armed and dangerous and for that reason we are warning the public to not approach and to call the police immediately if either are seen," said Const. Meghan Groulx, of the West Shore RCMP, in a statement Thursday.

Anyone who sees either the man or the vehicle is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.