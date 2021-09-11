Police seek man suspected of crimes in Victoria and Central Saanich

Vancouver -

Police in B.C.'s capital region are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they say they're also concerned for his wellbeing.

The Victoria Police Department said in a news release Friday that it is looking for 28-year-old Johnathan Pocetti, who is the suspect in both an attempted assault in Victoria and a collision with a police vehicle from the Central Saanich Police Service.

The Central Saanich incident happened first, according to VicPD. A Central Saanich officer attempted to stop a pickup truck for a traffic violation on the afternoon of Aug. 31.

At a gas station in the 6700-block of West Saanich Road, the driver of the truck "drove the vehicle onto the hood of the police cruiser," before fleeing the scene, according to VicPD.

The Central Saanich officer was not injured, and police believe Pocetti was the driver of the truck.

"He is now wanted on warrants for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, dangerous operation of vehicle and mischief to property over $5,000," Victoria police said in their release.

The second incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, on Dallas Road in Victoria.

In that incident, police said, a man attempted to ram a woman and her two friends with a vehicle, before getting out and attempting to assault one of them with a weapon. The suspect fled the scene in his truck, later prompting a large search effort in a neighbourhood in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP led the search, but were unable to locate the suspect, who Victoria police said they believe is Pocetti.

Police describe Pocetti as a white man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

In both incidents, police believe he was driving a 1999 Dodge 2500 truck with no front licence plate. The vehicle was painted green at the time of the Central Saanich incident, but police said it may have since been repainted a matte white over blue primer.

The truck's rear licence plate may be either KJ7200 or LH8986, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees Johnathan Pocetti not to approach him, but to instead call 911.

Anyone with information on Pocetti's whereabouts should call either Victoria police or Central Saanich police on their non-emergency phone lines. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.