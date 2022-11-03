Police seek man charged with 4 sexual assaults in Victoria

Victoria police are warning the public after a man charged with four sexual assaults failed to appear for his scheduled court date.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Hamada Hussein Yiyia, 34, who allegedly sexually assaulted four women over a short period of time in downtown Victoria this summer.

On June 25, police were called to the 1100-block of Douglas Street for a repot of a man pushing and touching people in the area.

"As officers arrived, they observed a man approach a group of women and sexually assault them from behind," police said in a release Thursday. "The officers immediately took the man into custody."

While the officers were speaking with the women involved, they say another woman and a female youth approached them and also reported being sexually assaulted by the same man.

None of the women requested medical attention, though police say one victim was pushed with enough force to fall to the ground.

Yiyia was taken to police cells and later released with a court date. However, on Thursday police said he failed to appear for court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Yiyia is described as a Black man who stands 5'10" with a medium build. He has black hair that is short on the sides and back but long on the top.

"Given the nature of the incident in which he was charged, officers have additional public safety concerns and ask anyone who sees Hamada Hussein Yiyia to call 911," said VicPD in a statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the charges against Yiyia have been tested in court.