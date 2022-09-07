Police seek man after youth sexually assaulted in View Royal, B.C.

Police are investigating after a youth was sexually assaulted at a park in View Royal, B.C., in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

West Shore RCMP say the victim, a girl between the ages of 14 and 16, was at View Royal Park at 60 Pheasant Lane when the assault occurred.

The youth was alone in the park between midnight and 2 a.m. when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

Mounties say the girl suffered minor physical injuries in the assault.

Police are now looking for the man, who's described as white man in his early 20s with a slim build who appeared to be underweight. He stands roughly 6' tall with facial stubble and possible dirty blonde hair.

He was wearing a blue zipper hoodie with dark-coloured sweatpants and white shoes. He was also carrying a blue Gatorade bottle at the time.

"This investigation is in its preliminary stages. Police have received no similar reports and this appears to be an isolated crime," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.

"We would like to remind the public to take precautions when traveling alone at night," she said. "It is a good idea to travel in a group, or let a friend or loved one know where you are going to be and what time to expect you home."

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have been in the area of View Royal Park overnight Tuesday, is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

