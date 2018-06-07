

Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man after a woman says she was sexually assaulted on a local trail in the North Cowichan region.

The Duncan woman reported that she was walking along trails near the Trans-Canada Highway between Chaster Road and Boys Road when she was pulled into the woods and sexually assaulted.

Mounties are in the early stages of the investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his mid-30s, has short brown hair and a goatee. He is approximately 5’7” and about 200 lbs with an athletic, average build.

He was wearing black cargo shorts, a white t-shirt and black sunglasses at the time of the incident.

RCMP are reminding the public to follow all safety precautions while out walking:

Do not wear your headphones

Do not walk alone or in dark areas

Travel in well-lit and populated areas

Report any suspicious activity to your local police immediately

Anyone with information on the alleged sex assault is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.