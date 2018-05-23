Police seek man accused of groping woman at Langford Canadian Tire
Mounties are asking the public to help identify a man accused of groping a woman at a Canadian Tire store in Langford. May 23, 2018. (RCMP Handout)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 4:12PM PDT
Mounties on the West Shore are asking the public to help identify a man accused of groping a woman at a Canadian Tire store.
The sexual assault took place at the Canadian Tire store at 855 Langford Parkway.
Police say the man alleged to have groped the woman in a sexual manner while she was shopping was unknown to her.
He's described as a white man in his 40s wearing black work overalls with a blue checkered shirt, with brown hair that is balding and a brown beard.
He was carrying a water bottle and glass mug and was possible driving a dark older-model extended work van with a roof rack, according to RCMP.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-464-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.