Mounties on the West Shore are asking the public to help identify a man accused of groping a woman at a Canadian Tire store.

The sexual assault took place at the Canadian Tire store at 855 Langford Parkway.

Police say the man alleged to have groped the woman in a sexual manner while she was shopping was unknown to her.

He's described as a white man in his 40s wearing black work overalls with a blue checkered shirt, with brown hair that is balding and a brown beard.

He was carrying a water bottle and glass mug and was possible driving a dark older-model extended work van with a roof rack, according to RCMP.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-464-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.