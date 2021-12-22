Police seek grey sedan after 2 women shot with pellet guns in West Shore

West Shore RCMP are investigating after two women were shot with a pellet gun on Tuesday morning.

The first incident occurred in Langford around 10:15 a.m. when a woman standing at the intersection of Jacklin Road and Jenkins Avenue was shot in the face by a pellet gun, according to RCMP.

The woman then went to hospital to have the pellet removed from her face, police say.

Then, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police received another report of a woman being shot by a pellet gun.

The second incident occurred in Colwood when the victim was walking near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Latoria Road.

Police say the second woman was not physically injured in the incident. She told police that the pellet gun was shot from a grey sedan that was driving by.

Mounties searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle Tuesday.

"Those were two separate incidents," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP in a statement Wednesday.

"We are asking anyone who may have video surveillance that may have captured anything in those areas, or any information that could help our investigators with the identity of the suspect(s), to contact the West Shore RCMP."

The incident comes three days after two women were shot by a pellet gun in downtown Victoria.

Victoria police say they are also on the lookout for an older model grey or light-coloured four-door sedan involved in those incidents.