Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a white Volkswagen Jetta with Alberta license plates that was involved in a hit-and-run with a Pontiac Sunfire in Nanaimo two weeks ago.

Police say that the incident happened at Franklyn Street and Selby Street around 7:45 p.m. on May 29.

After an investigation, police determined that the Jetta side-swiped the driver’s side of the Sunfire after failing to yield at the intersection.

Police spoke with the driver of the Sunfire and several bystanders who say they saw two men inside the Jetta that was last seen driving towards Fitzwilliam Street.

Police suspect the Volkswagen received significant damage to the passenger side from the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.