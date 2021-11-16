Police searching for woman missing amid rainstorm on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman who may have gotten lost on Vancouver Island during the province's massive rainstorm.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they are looking for 74-year-old Beatrix Enzler who recently travelled to the island.

Police say that Enzler left her home in Maple Ridge to visit a friend in White Rock, B.C. on Sunday. However, she didn't arrive at her friend's home as planned.

One day later, on Nov. 15, Saanich police reportedly spoke with Enzler at a traffic stop along Cordova Bay Road around 3:30 p.m.

However, she was not reported missing at the time and Enzler was free to leave after speaking with police.

"Her family has become concerned about the whereabouts of their mother due to her showing some signs of forgetfulness and early onset dementia," said Ridge Meadows RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"It is believed that Mrs. Enzler travelled to the island mistakenly as her friend she was intending to visit used to live there."

Mounties say that Enzler's family is concerned for her wellbeing, particularly because she does not have a cellphone to contact family members. Police at that Enzler is unfamiliar with travelling on Vancouver Island.

Extreme weather conditions on Vancouver Island also made travel difficult on Monday.

Enzler is described as a white woman who stands 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has short wavy salt-and-pepper hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweater with white trim, beige pants, and was carrying a black purse.

Her vehicle is described as a silver 2012 Mazda 2 with BC license plate CXW406.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.