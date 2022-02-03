Police searching for missing South Island mother, infant son

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-month-old son.

Police are searching for Jacqueline Nelson and her infant son, Kane Nelson, who were last seen by family members on Jan. 4.

Mounties say family members received an electronic message from Nelson on Jan. 24. However, it has not been confirmed if that message actually came from Nelson herself, police say.

Investigators say that Nelson and her son may have been in Manitoba on Jan. 27. However, their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Jacqueline Nelson is described as a white woman who stands 5'3" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Kane Nelson is described as a three-month-old male baby.

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.