

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a woman in an unprovoked assault early Friday morning.

Police say the attack occurred in the Gordon Head area at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sept. 6, in the 4500-block of Gordon Point Road.

The 24-year-old victim told police she was walking toward the beach when an unknown man assaulted her. She managed to fight off the man and flee to her home, where she called police.

The unprovoked attack left the woman with a number of injuries, including swelling and bruising to her face and body.

Police say her injuries were treated by paramedics at the time, and Victim Services were called to provide her with support.

Despite an extensive search for the man at the time, police have been unable to identify who was responsible.

The suspect is described as a tall man with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and looked "homeless," according to the victim.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.