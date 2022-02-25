Police searching for 2 women after $5K in tools stolen from Saanich construction site

Saanich police are looking to identify two women who are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a construction site.

Approximately $5,000 worth of tools was swiped from a job site in the 5100-block of Cordova Bay Road, according to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

CTV News has reached out to Saanich police for further details.