Police search for suspect after shooting sends man to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C.

One man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Several RCMP officers and paramedics converged on a home on Laguna Way in the Lost Lake area of the city shortly after 8 p.m.

A man in his early 30s was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital, police said Friday.

"There were no other reported injuries and from information gathered to date, this appears to have been an isolated incident," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Gary O’Brien.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250-754-2345.