VICTORIA – Police are searching for a suspect after someone allegedly pulled out a knife in a parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at a parking spot near Quadra Street and Kings Road.

Victoria police spokesperson Bowen Osoko said police were called to that area for an assault with a weapon.

“No one was physically injured in the incident,” said Osoko.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police.