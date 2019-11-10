Police search for suspect after knife pulled in Victoria parking lot
Police are searching for a suspect after someone allegedly pulled out a knife in a parking lot on Sunday afternoon. (CTV)
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 5:12PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, November 10, 2019 5:14PM PST
VICTORIA – Police are searching for a suspect after someone allegedly pulled out a knife in a parking lot on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at a parking spot near Quadra Street and Kings Road.
Victoria police spokesperson Bowen Osoko said police were called to that area for an assault with a weapon.
“No one was physically injured in the incident,” said Osoko.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police.