Police search for man after foldable e-bike stolen in downtown Victoria

Victoria police are searching for a man who reportedly stole an electric bike from outside a business last week.

Investigators say the Synergy brand folding e-bike was locked outside of a business in the 500-block of Pandora Avenue on Feb. 12 when it was swiped between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Police are now searching for the e-bike and the man who's believed to have stolen it.

A surveillance photo of the man, who is described as white, shows he was wearing a black coat, a white bike helmet, blue jeans, and light brown shoes or boots at the time. He was last seen riding the e-bike eastbound on Pandora Avenue.

The Synergy e-bike is described as black with images of a black and white panther on the frame, as well as a panther's face on the front wheel. Black roses are also pictured on the frame, and orange and green bungee cords are wrapped around the bike's rear rack.

Anyone with information on the man or the e-bike is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.