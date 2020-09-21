VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP say they are on the lookout after an alleged attempted break-and-enter in Colwood Sunday.

Police say they received a report of a man lurking on a residential property around 9:56 p.m.

Mounties say that the homeowner called police after he heard his dogs barking. When he went to check on the noise, he saw that his garage door was partially open and that another man was standing in his yard peering through a ground floor window.

The man then spotted the homeowner and fled the area. He was last seen running towards Cairndale Road.

Police are now asking for any witnesses to come forward and for anyone who may have home surveillance or dashcam video of the neighbourhood to check their footage of that evening.

“If you have home surveillance and reside in the area please check your system between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and contact police if you think you captured the suspect on video,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP.

“The same goes for anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dash camera footage,” she said. “If you observe any suspicious activity please report it to police right away.”

Police are now searching for a man who is described as standing approximately 6’ 1” and is possibly in his 30s. At the time, he was wearing baseball cap, a dark coloured shirt and blue jeans.