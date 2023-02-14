Police search for high-risk missing man last seen in Vic West

Victoria police are on the lookout for a high-risk missing man who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for 73-year-old Gary Davis, who was last seen in the 800-block of Wollaston Street.

Police say Davis has a medical condition "which may cause him to appear confused."

"This means that the circumstances under which Gary has gone missing are considered to be high-risk," said VicPD in a release Tuesday.

Davis is described as a white man who stands 5'10" with a medium build. He is balding with curly grey hair on the sides of his head, and he has a bushy white and grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue house coat, blue jeans, and was carrying a navy blue blanket.

Police say the photo of Davis is considered recent.

His family members are also very concerned for his wellbeing, according to VicPD.

Anyone who spots Davis is asked to call 911.