Police search for gunman after shooting sends 1 to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C.

One person is in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police are still searching for the shooter, however the RCMP say the attack appears to be targeted.

The shooting occurred in the Lost Lake area, north of the city's downtown.

Many Nanaimo residents took to social media shortly after 8 p.m. to report multiple RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services vehicles rushing to the area north of the city's downtown.

