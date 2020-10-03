COURTENAY, B.C. -- RCMP in the Comox Valley say the mystery of a placenta that was found on an area beach has been resolved.

On Friday police put out a plea through the media after a human placenta was found around 10:30 a.m. along the beach at Goose Spit in Comox.

At the time, RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said: "It is with an abundance of caution that we are reaching out to the public. This placenta may be associated to a mother and/or baby who require medical assistance".

The woman who made the discovery tells CTV News Vancouver Island she initially thought it was from a seal, but then shared her find with a field naturalist group who indicated it was quite likely human.

She says she loves perusing the beaches for interesting things, but was quite unsettled by the find, which she says stood out right away.

On Saturday, Terragni indicated the woman police were searching for had come forward to speak with investigators. She says as a result of the discussion police no longer have concerns for anyone involved. She also indicated that out of respect for those involved, no further information would be provided.