

CTV Vancouver Island





UPDATE JUNE 28, 2018: Police say Robert Shepherd has been located safely.

Original story: Police in Victoria are urgently seeking a man who went missing last week, and they say they're worried about his well-being.

Robert Shepherd, who works at the popular diner John's Place on Pandora Avenue, was last seen Saturday, according to police.

He's described as a white 49-year-old man standing 5'8" and weighing 250 pounds, with grey hair that is often shaved short.

Shepherd often wears an untucked button-up shirt and shorts and was last seen in the 700-block of Pandora, where he works.

His coworkers say they are desperate to locate him amd say it's possible he may have gone to Salt Spring Island.

"Sheppy if you at all see this, or somehow word gets to you, please call us. We're really worried about you," said Averil Johnson, a server at John's Place.

Officers say the investigation into Shepherd's disappearance has given them cause to be concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.