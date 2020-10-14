VICTORIA -- Update:

Victoria police say they are no longer investigating after an 11-year-old boy reported that he had been followed by a man in a vehicle while walking home from school on Tuesday.

Police say the unknown man has since come forward and has been identified as a family friend who the child did not recognize.

That being said, Victoria police say the 11-year-old took all the right steps when he thought he was being confronted by a stranger who was offering to give him a ride home after school.

“When the boy was approached and felt uncomfortable he immediately went to a safe location and alerted adults,” said VicPD in a statement Wednesday.

“This is a good opportunity for parents to have a conversation with your children about what to do and how to stay safe if approached by someone your child does not recognize.”

Earlier:

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was allegedly approached and followed by a man in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. when the boy was walking home from school in the 600-block of Head Street, near the intersection of Head Street and Esquimalt afternoon.

The boy told police that as he was walking, a vehicle pulled up beside him and the driver – a man who is approximately in his 50’s – offered to give the child a ride home.

Police say the boy then started walking the opposite direction, at which point the driver made a u-turn and continued to follow the boy, asking again for the child to step inside the car and “accept a ride home.”

The 11-year-old eventually made it back to the school, at which point he reported the incident to his family.

Police say the boy was not injured during the incident.

VicPD is now asking for any witnesses to come forward and is seeking any video of the area.

Police say that man is described as a white man who is approximately 50 years old with a full grey beard and bald head. His vehicle is described as a white, four-door vehicle that was very clean and relatively new. There may have been a small dog in the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have footage of the area, is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.