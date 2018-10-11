

CTV Vancouver Island





UPDATE: Police say the missing teen has been found and is safe.

Original story: West Shore Mounties are searching for a missing 13-year-old Colwood girl last seen a day ago, and say family members are concerned for her well-being.

She was last seen Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. close to her family home near Metchosin Road in the West Shore community.

Police say she often frequents Tim Hortons locations in Langford and are asking patrons to keep their eyes open.

She's described as white, 5'8" tall, 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair that's often put up in a bun and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage tank top, grey sweat pants and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.