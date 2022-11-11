Police respond to intruder in Oak Bay home, discover owl 'perched on couch'

After some coaxing, the bird 'casually walked outside through open patio doors and flew away,' according to Oak Bay police. (Oak Bay Police Department) After some coaxing, the bird 'casually walked outside through open patio doors and flew away,' according to Oak Bay police. (Oak Bay Police Department)

