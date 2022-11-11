Police respond to intruder in Oak Bay home, discover owl 'perched on couch'

A resident of Oak Bay, B.C., called police in the early hours of Thursday morning to report an intruder was inside their home.

Officers responded to the Beach Drive house at 4 a.m. and located the "suspect perched on a couch," police said in a social media post.

An Oak Bay, B.C., resident called police on an owl thought to be home intruder on Thursday. (Oak Bay Police Department)

However, the intruder turned out to be an owl.

After some coaxing, the bird "casually walked outside through open patio doors and flew away," according to police.

"No animals or officers were injured," police said.