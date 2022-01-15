Police respond to incident at Courtenay mall

Courtenay, B.C. -

One man was taken into custody following a police incident Saturday morning at the Driftwood Mall in Courtenay.

Posts to social media say several police vehicles were seen rushing to the mall shortly after 9 a.m., possibly responding to a weapons complaint.

A source tells CTV News the mall was put under lockdown until the man was arrested, and it wasn't clear until afterwards that he was in possession of a BB gun.

Another man says he got to the mall and could see a heavy police presence outside the building while his girlfriend, who is an employee at one of the stores, was hiding inside.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted if they become available.