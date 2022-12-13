Police, rescuers searching for missing Nanaimo senior after front door found open

Mounties are asking for the public's help finding an 82-year-old woman missing from Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say Elizabeth Gilchrist wandered away from her home overnight Monday.

Her daughter arrived at the home in the Stephenson Point area just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the front door open, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue were expected to begin a ground search of the immediate area Tuesday, police said.

Gilchrist has significant medical issues and there is "extreme concern" for her safety and well-being given her age and the winter weather, police said.

Gilchrist is described as a white woman, standing 5' 4" tall with a slim build and platinum-coloured hair.

Investigators provided a photo of Gilchrist that they said was taken recently.

Anyone who sees the missing woman is asked to call 911. Anyone with information that might help locate Gilchrist is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.