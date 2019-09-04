

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are warning the public after receiving reports of multiple bear sightings in the past day.

Police issued the warning Wednesday morning after receiving reports of "several bear sightings in the West Saanich Road/Spartan Road area over the past 24 hours."

Police are reminding the public to be bear aware and to keep small animals on a leash.

The BC Conservation Service has been alerted to the sightings, according to police.

Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to call the service at 250-356-9234.