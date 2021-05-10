VICTORIA -- Saanich police and Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers have released a sketch of a man who is believed to be responsible for a sexual assault at a park in December.

The incident occurred at Glanford Park around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, when a woman was walking through the park.

At the time, police said the 19-year-old woman was approached by a man, who appeared to be intoxicated. Investigators say he grabbed and accosted the woman, before she was able to fight him off and flee the area.

Police officers, including a police dog, searched the area but did not find the man at the time.

On May 7, Crime Stoppers released a police sketch of the man. He is described as an approximately 40-year-old man who was wearing multiple layers of clothing and was stumbling while walking at the time.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.