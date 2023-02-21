Police recover bullet casings, search for man who fired gun near Langford bike park

Mounties are searching for a man who reportedly fired a gun near the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford, B.C., early Monday morning.

The West Shore RCMP say police responded to multiple 911 calls from residents in the Irwin Road area around 12:25 a.m.

Callers reported hearing two to three loud bangs near the entrance to the bike park at 2990 Irwin Rd.

One witness told police they had an interaction with a lone man who brandished a gun in the area, the RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

Responding officers secured several blocks around the bike park. Police dogs were deployed and uncovered bullet casings at a nearby construction site, police said.

The man was last seen heading eastbound on Irwin Road but has not been located.

The West Shore RCMP's serious crimes unit is investigating and officers have canvassed the area to track down witnesses and surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old, who stands approximately 6'1" tall and weighs between 250 and 300 pounds.

He was wearing a white shirt, light-coloured pants, a baseball cap and light-coloured shoes, police said.

Investigators released a grainy photo of the man, and are asking anyone who recognizes him or who has additional images of him to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

"Do not approach the suspect yourself," police said in the release.

"The motive and specific actions of the suspect in this matter remain unknown and under investigation," said Insp. Stephen Rose of the West Shore RCMP.

"Investigators are working hard to identify this suspect and are requesting the public’s assistance in this matter."

Police say there were no other reports of guns being discharged in the area.