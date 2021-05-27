VICTORIA -- Mounties are conducting searches Thursday in relation to a high-profile, historical missing-person case in Nanaimo.

RCMP forensic and tactical units are engaged in the operation, as are police diving teams.

The search is focused on Diver Lake, in the city’s northwest, with a secondary search underway at an apartment near the corner of Rosehill Street and Vancouver Avenue.

Police believe the missing person met with foul play.

The RCMP say residents can expect police activity at these two sites for the next two days.

Police say the search is not related to the 2002 disappearance of Lisa Marie Young.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.